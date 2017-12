Ray Nkosi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia have moved to gag those on social media who claim to speak on their behalf, some even opening accounts in their names. They have outlines official lines of communications meant to block those using and abusing their names on social media. Below is a statement released by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, George Charamba.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox