PICTURE: Mnangagwa ‘Drops Underwear’?, Paints Self Gushaz All Over

not amused…First Lady Grace Mugabe frowns away – CREDITS – TSVANGIRAI MUKWAZHI

As Sydney Sekeramayi today emerged the quiet horse to replace President Robert Mugabe, giving a major blow to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential ambitions, Mnangagwa today appeared to graphically “drop his pants” having rushed to paint himself Gushungo all over.

The drama today falls after 2 months following the incident when Mnangagwa earlier on thought Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere is now finished when Mnangagwa appeared at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare dressed in British attire.

But today, Mnangagwa appeared in Marondera the only person under the Gushungo label strapped all over including his above his underwear. It was joked in forums that even Mnangagwa’s underwear was desperately coloured and branded Gushungo. Too colourful for a President in the wait? YOUR VIEWS:

Desperate…sudden change of strategy….Mnangagwa In Mugabe’s 11th Hour Praise & Worship

  • Grace Jones

    This G 40 paper is ridiculous. That Moyo said Sekeramai is senior to Munangagwa or that he will take over from Mugabe does not make it fact. this is all arising out of the charges that are soon to bury Moyo. Kasukuwere whether he is kicked out of office or not has his fate in Zanupf sealed. will be arrested. Now thinking this will get you where. Ngwena still in Charge. wait and see. Kkk