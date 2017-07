Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) Spokesman Pishayai Muchauraya officially made his way back to the MDC-T Party at a Chipinge Berekamwana rally today. Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages for Muchauraya from his former cdes in the Tsvangirai led party. More to follow…

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox