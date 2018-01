COMMENT: Former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace have also visited veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai in hospital. Mugabe visited Tsvangirai after the fatal car accident that killed his first wife Susan 8 year ago. Facts at hand are also that the exit package President Emmerson Mnangagwa presented to Tsvangirai was long agreed under the Mugabe administration just waiting implementation.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox