PICTURE: Mugabe Arrives In Iran

President Mugabe this morning landed at Tehran International Airport ahead of an inauguration ceremony for his Iranian colleague, President Hassan Rouhani.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government was received in Tehran by Iran’s Minister of Co-operatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Ali Rabiei, and Harare’s chief envoy to the Middle Eastern country, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti.

In President Mugabe’s delegation are Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba and senior Government officials.

A guard mounted by the different branches of Iran’s uniformed forces saluted President Mugabe on his arrival in Tehran.- state media