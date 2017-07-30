PICTURE: Mugabe Sleeps, As Crowd Watches Grace Shred Charamba To Pieces

President Robert Mugabe took his usual public snooze while his wife Grace tore his loyal long time spokesman George Charamba apart. Many on social media have been commenting and debating on that “Kaukonde moment” as others described the whole moment as another “Lameck”.

Charamba who was dressed down in public like a “mukomana wemombe” had no words to say. He stood up and humbly endured the tirade as the First Lady went on and on until she got done.

Grace went further to say Charamba’s position is far below ministers, an apparent reference to Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo, later pointing to Kasukuwere in particular.

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Charamba was told, “I respect you as a prolific writer, I knew you when you were still not what you are today and when I was not yet what I am now. You are the Presidential Spokesperson and what we don’t want is to see articles in the newspapers targeted at particular individuals. George iwe uripasi pema minister, hauna right yekupindurana nema minister. Kana vataura newe, go to the President and tell him.”

Grace added saying after demonstrations against Sarah Mahoka and Eunice Sandi Moyo, there were more demonstrations against National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere. No one has the right to remove a person appointed by the President. We have been queit for a long time. Varume kana musingawirirani, garai pasi mutaurirane.

Grace said she is a mother and will always offer counsel as a mother. She says at one time, she received a call asking her to join in street marches to remove Vice President Mnangagwa and ‘I told him (VP Mnangagwa). I felt that participating in such marches is an insult to the President. If anyone feels they are not happy with what is being done by the a person appointed by the President, just like the Vice Presidents, they must approach the President. – ZimEye

Charamba is on record defending Mugabe’s public snoozes as he usually describes him as “resting”. In the past, Charamba has gone after any commentators on Bob’s public naps.

Now, will Bob wake up and remember his long time spokesman has suffered such humiliation at the hands of Dr. Grace?