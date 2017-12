Zimbabweans woke up to a shock headline from one of the state media broadsheets the Herald, “Mutare ATMs dispense cash” screamed the headline. The story goes on to detail how there was good cheer in Mutare last week as a significant number of depositors managed to withdraw cash from their accounts at most banks ahead of the Christmas holidays. Angry Zimbabweans took to social media with one Duke Muponde writing, ” Yes cash machines dispense cash, what were you expecting cows?.”

