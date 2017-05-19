PICTURE STORY: Mugabe Shuns Mnangagwa

Ray Nkosi | As the factional wars in the ruling Zanu PF rage, President Robert Mugabe at the launch of the dualisation of Beitbridge-Harare Highway chose to keep his distance from his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe kept a clear distance between himself and his deputy who in the picture above Mnangagwa might not have been at the event all, with minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joram Gumbo Gumbo providing the safe distance between them.

Mugabe jetted into Zanu PF Masvingo province, a place made up of hardliners who want to see his back sooner rather than later. The Masvingo province is a stronghold of Mugabe’s deputy Mnangagwa who is being pushed by all means necessary to succeed his boss.