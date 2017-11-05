PICTURE: Odinga Meets And Greets Uhuru

Political arch-rivals President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on Sunday (November 5) attended a church service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

The duo was in attendance as the global Anglican Church celebrated its 100th Anniversary, in a mass presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

In his address, President Kenyatta said the country will heed the call of the global Anglican Church for reconciliation in order to solve political disputes.