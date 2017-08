Staff Reporter | Ten people have been confirmed dead after two commuter omnibuses crushed head on at the 59 kilometre peg along the Harare – Nyamapanda road on Monday evening.



Witnesses told ZimEye.com that the two omnibuses crushed head on after one of the drivers tried to overtake another vehicle at a blind curve crushing head on to the oncoming mini bus.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident indicating that details on the accident are still coming through.