National PICTURES: Another Accident As Spike Throwing Cops Hit Again 22nd July 2017 Another accident after Cops threw spikes at a moving vehicle, no reports of casualties at the time of going to press. – Agencies The driver of this car lost control when cops threw spikes in Mt Pleasant, Harare. Watching the damage ZRP Cops