PICTURES: CHIHURI HUMILIATED: ZRP Cops Investigate Witchcraft Case Of Woman Rumoured To Have Given Birth To A Chicken

The Augustice Chihuri led, Zimbabwe Republic Police force was yesterday humiliated as uniformed officers were seen wasting state resources to investigate the bizzare rumour of a woman said to have given birth to a chicken.

The picture of a ZRP cop left with egg on face after he descended onto the village to open official investigations, has set tongues wagging.

The cop can be seen in the pictures attempting to smile off the shame and embarrassment as people watched. It was not clear at the time of writing which police station the cop is stationed at. PICTURES: