PICTURES- Chirundu Highway A Death Trap

Honest Makanyire|Chirundu highway has become a DEATH trap for motorists after a broken down haulage truck has remained on the road near Marongora”s Zambezi escarpment resulting in an accident of Zambian bound Mwayera bus on Tuesday night.

Although there were no casualties, the bus driver and conductor were badly injured and transferred to Harare.

Cross border traders who were in the bus claim the bus rolled after hitting a tree as it tried to avoid a broken down truck.

Cross border buses are still operating during the night besides threats by Government that it will ban night traveling following the June 2017 King Lion bus crash that killed 43 people at Nyamakate business centre.

Last August Civil Protection Unit director Mr Nathan Nkomo confirmed there was proposal to ban buses saying,’A Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management came up with a position paper that contains a raft of measures which will try to address the carnage issue. We have realised that most road carnage is being caused by human error. So, we are working on how best to curb speeding, overloading and removing unroadworthy vehicles from the roads. We have also included stiffer penalties for urban transport such as illegal taxis as they are contributing to deaths.’