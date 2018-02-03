PICTURES: Farm Evictions Continue, Says Peace Project

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Peace Project has raised an alarm over farm evictions. The NGO posted the below pictures of an unnamed farm just outside Harare.

“FarmEvictions Families speak about their ordeal. Every child has right to education, health care, nutrition and shelter but this is completely ignored when these evictions are carried out,” they said in their announcement.

It was difficult for ZimEye to obtain the name of the said farm at the time of writing. It was neither possible to obtain an explanation on the circumstances surrounding the evictions.

PICTURES: