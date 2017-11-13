PICTURES: Grace Mugabe After Chiwenga Threats

Staff Reporter | First Lady Grace Mugabe has subtly responded to earlier threats made by General Constantino Chiwenga as she appeared at a boardroom function flanked by Zanu PF Secretary for Science and Technology Professor Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo simply tweeted, “Sights from a working session in Mazowe today to review progress on the establishment of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe University during which the University’s Charter was approved and recommended for adoption!”

