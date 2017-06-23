PICTURES: Grace Mugabe Missing At Cde Chinx Burial

Liberation war hero and musician Cde Dickson Chingaira known as “Cde Chinx” who died last Friday has been buried today at Glen Forest cemetery in Harare, after the family rejected President Robert Mugabe’s offer to make him a liberation war hero.

First Lady Grace Mugabe was missing at Cde Chinx burial, at which the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa urged the mourners to emulate the selfless dedication displayed by Cde Chinx.

Cde Chinx succumbed to cancer a week ago. He was 61.

Family spokesperson Mr Dick Chingaira (Junior), yesterday said the decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest cemetery was in consultation with Government.

“After consultations with the State, we decided to bury him at Glen Forest and we are on the same page with the State,” he said.