PICTURES: Harvest House Attacked, Live Bullets Fired

…

Armed Zanu-PF thugs led by a certain Gomwe attacked Harvest house this evening and destroyed a lot equipment and furniture. Our youths tried to resist but retreated when gun shots were fired. Mugabe never sent youths to attack us.@dewamavhinga @matigary @ProfJNMoyo @JusyMawarire pic.twitter.com/we4RShgL7u

— Chalton Hwende (@hwende) January 2, 2018