PICTURES: Harvest House Attacked, Live Bullets Fired

Godwin Gomwe

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

By Terrence Mawawa |Zanu PF youths led by Godfrey Gomwe threw petrol bombs at Harvest House, the MDC HQ injuring several security officers in the process.

  • eliasha

    Who saw this Gomwe fellow do this and if it is true can we infer that after finishing off Mashayamombe he has moved a gear up, what kind of material is this guy made of, someone need to put a STOP to this thuggery behaviour by whoever is involved.

  • TJINGABABILI

    THESE ZANUPF TERRORISTS WITH ISIS TENDENCIES! BLOODY SOBS!

  • Bluntboy

    CATCH COUP CRIMINALS.

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    Forget it. Its party time!

  • chirandu_mukuru

    MDC T looking for donor funds. We have seen this before. Who would attack a clueless party when it is at its weakest?

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Agara maZANU PF anomweya hapana chinochinja igaroziva mhondi mhondi chero ikaenda kumasowe

  • chalaw20

    You have very terrible mind set