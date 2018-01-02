PICTURES: Harvest House Attacked, Live Bullets Fired

Godwin Gomwe
Armed Zanu-PF thugs led by a certain Gomwe attacked Harvest house this evening and destroyed a lot equipment and furniture. Our youths tried to resist but retreated when gun shots were fired. Mugabe never sent youths to attack us.@dewamavhinga @matigary @ProfJNMoyo @JusyMawarire pic.twitter.com/we4RShgL7u
— Chalton Hwende (@hwende) January 2, 2018
By Terrence Mawawa |Zanu PF youths led by Godfrey Gomwe threw petrol bombs at Harvest House, the MDC HQ injuring several security officers in the process.