PICTURES: Joice To Tsvangirai, ” I Have People Too”

Ray Nkosi | Joice Mujuru has proved her critics wrong as she holds a successful, well attended inaugural congress. The MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai has over the past months scoffed at and belittled Mujuru for not having “vanhu” and yet demanding a large state in the grand coalition leadership. It now remains to be seen if the two leaders Tsvangirai and Mujuru will work together, as there is speculation they will each lead rivalry opposition coalitions. Mujuru has refused to deputise Tsvangirai arguing that she has held the top post of VP for decades, and can now only be a leader, opting to go farming if this fails.

