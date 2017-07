By Staff Reporter| A shop belonging to indigenous car parts dealers was early Thursday burnt to ashes.

Shop number 85 Kaguvi street in Harare which houses a number of indigenous business dealers who trade in car parts caught fire in the early hours of Thursday.

According to eye witnesses,the fire emanated from an electrical fault.

Stock worth thousands of dollars was burnt to ashes .

The fire-brigade,eye witnesses said failed to put down the fire.