An 87-year old man from Chipinge South holds the record of having fathered 108 children in a space of 43 years.

Sekuru Tauzen Mujaji of the Shangani tribe was born in 1930 and had traditional challenges that resulted in him only being able to have his first born in 1974 when he was 44. Minister Mandi Chimene recently went to the rescue of Zimbabwe’s biggest family with some aid.