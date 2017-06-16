PICTURES, LIVE-MAP: Robbers Attack Mission Hospital

ZimEye is tracking the movements of notorious robbers who have pounced on hospitals and schools killing and injuring many, as the latest incident saw Murambinda Mission Hospital going under siege.

The state media reports that five robbers pounced on Murambinda Mission Hospital in Buhera last Wednesday around midnight where they handcuffed two security guards, ransacked the administration office before escaping with cash, a vehicle, rifle and a Chubb safe.

The hospital vehicle and the rifle were dumped at the nearby Marenga Business Centre and were recovered the next day.

The empty Chubb safe was recovered in Gutu, Masvingo Province two days later. Manicaland police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the robbery and said: “The five robbers went straight to the guardroom at Murambinda Mission Hospital where there were two security guard – a male and female – Nyaradzo Dondo (24) and Michael Mutero (43) manning it. The male security guard was armed with a rifle. The robbers attacked the two guards and disarmed the one with a rifle.

“The female security guard was handcuffed using her own handcuffs, while the male security guard was tied using electric cables. “The robbers proceeded to the administration office where they stole an empty Chubb safe and $960. 48. “They drove away in the hospital’s Toyota Land-cruiser vehicle. They also took away the rifle.’’

Police recovered the Land-cruiser and the rifle the next day at the nearby Marenga Business Centre. The Chubb safe was also recovered in Gutu. Asst Insp Chananda said police had made inroads in their investigations into the case.

“We cannot divulge everything for fear of jeopardising further investigations. We hope the culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he said.-