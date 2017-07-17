PICTURES: MDC-T Activists Crush ZANU PF

MDC activists dead or alive have conquered ZANU PF.

Dear leaders greatest greetings. Yesterday’s memorial service for Fainos (Phainos) Zhou was greatly successful. The recounting of torture by the survivor of such brutality Elias Dhambara was so painful that many people were shocked at the level of brutality, and inhuman treatment by Zanu pf thugs under the evil thugs and war veteran Wilson Kufa, aka, Big Chitoro.

Our greatest thanks to National Vice chair and VAA advisor, Hon Komichi, Vice Organ, Chibaya, Honourables Timveous, Banda and Muzvondiwa for gracing the occasion and food hampers. VAA national members Organ Kumbu, admin Mubatsa, DSG me, Social Welfare Trainer executed the assignment with perfection and also contributed some food hampers.

VAA National rep Luweline Sibanda steered the program with the aplomb of a veteran while provincial VAA leaders for mid South, Ncube and Shiri added weight to the event. Harare province’s cheerful leader Virginia Muradzikwa was also in attendance.

Mid South mainstream provincial PAC members, viz, chair Masendeke, Vice chair Shiri, SG Hove, Organ Musindo, information Mutandavari, Treasurer Makombe, sec for elections Zhou were in full attendance as testimony of their total support of VAA activities. Mother boss Trainer unveiled the tombs in style and Hon Komichi as usual executed the handing over of the house to family members with the perfection of an experienced General.

Of great importance is that taking confidence of inseparability of Fainos Zhou and James Zhou in the History of our heroic resistance against cold and calculated Zanu brutality and torture our Honourables, Chibaya, Muzvondiwa, Banda, Zvidzai (in absentia) and Timveous pledged to provide all the material for building a house for James. Hon Komichi pledged to pay for the moulding of 3000 bricks for the house.

As VAA we are greatly humbled at the interoperability of VAA activities and mainstream MDCT structures. VAA will persistently and consistently pursue its mandate as a social welfare organisation and as such complement mainstream’s activities so as to ensure that Save goes to state house in 2018. Lastly VAA would like to thank the people of Mberengwa as a whole who turned up in large numbers as well as those who travelled from Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Gweru, Harare etc. Their presence surely made a difference. Even Zanu pf machinations to counteract our event by giving threats, sending CIOs and PISI guys to attend, and calling village heads, headmen, chief and people in all the wards around Danga for meetings on the pretext of food and agricultural inputs distribution could not ward-off people from attending in large numbers. The thrust of all messages proferred at the memorial service today was encouraging people to register in large numbers and pull the trigger in 2018 by voting for MDCT President Tsvangirai. Together we will complete the change.

VAA DSG, Dr Takavafira Zhou