Tarcisious Faris Marondedze, a Midlands IT business Mogul turned thirty yesterday.

Tarcisious is a software engineer for Gain Africa Investments – a large conglomerate that focuses on IT and Business Consultancy.

Last evening the business man had his birthday bash at the Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe, with a number of prominent people in attendance including Solomon Matsa Gutu Central, Matuke Chirumanzu South MP, Mnanzvi Nice Time businessman Mr Tom.