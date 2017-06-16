PICTURES: Mnangagwa Arrives With “President” Sekeramayi

Staff Reporter | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at President Robert Mugabe’s rally with Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, the man set to challenge him for the top job.

Mnangagwa who years before was touted as most likely to succeed President Robert Mugabe, suffered a major blow recently after his enemies upset the apple cart by bringing Sekeramayi’s name forward as another potential successor.

Mugabe hinted at his involvement in the sudden emergence of Sekeramayi after he at the last youth rally in Marondera said of Sekeramayi’s homeland, “when the sun sets, it shall rise from Mashonaland East; do you hear me?” Sekeramayi is from Mashonaland East with a new campaign within Zanu PF tagged ‘Look East’ for Mugabe’s successor.

Mugabe is this afternoon addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare during the second leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies launched in Mashonaland East province on June 2 at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, the state media reports.