Shyleen Mtandwa | President Robert Mugabe has just commissioned a $82 million Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) plant in in Msasa Harare.

It is expected that the plant will produce 700 000 tons of cement per year and create employment, although the plant will generate less than 100 jobs directly. Also present were; Ministers Joseph Made, Mike Bimha, Walter Chidhakwa, Chief Secretary Misheck Sibanda and Deputy Chief Secretaries Katsande and Mupamhanga.