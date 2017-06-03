PICTURES: Mujuru, Khupe Off To New York

I am attending a High Level African Women’s Leaders Forum for Africa’s Transformation in New York. The forum drew women leaders Former and sitting female Heads of state and government, Women from the business sector, civil society, young women. We are looking at Agenda 2063 and the 2030 on SDGs ,a call for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and United Africa based on shared values and a common destiny. This can only happen with the inclusion of women in decision making bodies at all levels. UN Women together with the African Union initiated this forum for women leaders which will be officially launched tomorrow the 2nd of June to move the Agenda forward. There is no development that can take place without the women. Women are backbones of their families and indeed bedrocks of their countries.- HON Thokozani Khupe

