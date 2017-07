Staff Reporter | Desperate to win the hearts of long suffering Zimbabweans, Presidential aspirant Dr Nkosana Moyo has been on what has been termed poverty “tourism” campaign. Moyo is seen in poor areas of Zimbabwe, riding kombis, talking to ordinary women and men.

Moyo has surprisingly been captured even changing his own car wheel and eating nzimbe.

A ZimEye reader asked, ” If these things have not been on the Dr’s agenda all along, why now?.”