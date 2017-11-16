Pictures Of Mugabe Smiling With Chiwenga, As Exclusively Revealed By ZimEye In The Morning

Staff Reporter| As ZimEye accurately revealed early this morning that President Robert Mugabe is safely back in his office, the 93 year old is seen in state media pictures below smiling with Army Commander Gen Constantino Chiwenga, as discussions continue.

The development was authoritatively argued and revealed by UK Political and Legal expert Dr Nkululeko Sibanda who has spoken LIVE on ZimEye since last week as he consistently tabled stubborn legal facts in the way of war veterans and army Generals.

The army is struggling to negotiate their way with Mugabe on many fronts. Sticky points on the discussions include: the military going back to barracks, and the accounting of all ministers who had their houses gunned down by the army.

Meanwhile, citizens have however been called upon by former ZANU PF Youth leader Acie Lumumba to assemble for a protest against Mugabe on Saturday (more to follow on this).

ZimEye.com will keep valued readers and viewers updated.