PICTURES: On Hunger Strike Mugabe Meets The Generals

Staff Reporter | Reports from President Robert Mugabe’s home where he is being held under house arrest by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces indicate that the ailing 93 year old has been refusing to eat nor take his essential medication since Saturday morning.

Mugabe has been surviving on expensive huge medication for prostate cancer and other undisclosed ailments for the last decade.

His protest comes as his ZANU PF party Central Committee dismissed him from leading the party on Sunday afternoon.

Mugabe is said to be demanding that he be allowed to see his term of office through and not be allowed to contest in next year’s elections a request which the Army Generals have rejected.

Mugabe is also reportedly insisting that if he were to step down his family must have immunity from any persecution and prosecution.

It remains unclear whether army chief General Constantino Chiwenga, who was photographed with the President at his home on Thursday, will agree to this conditions.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Central Committee resolved that the First Lady Grace Mugabe be expelled from the party altogether and be investigated and prosecuted for looting state resources.

Euphoric crowds of Zimbabweans marched in the streets of Harare and Bulawayo on Saturday in celebration of the end of the Mugabe era, with people of all races calling for the official process to be sped up.

No word seems to be coming out on the whereabouts of Grace Mugabe nor her condition since the capture of her husband into house arrest.

Disputed reports last week indicated that she had been allowed to skip to Namibia to meet up with her sons at an undisclosed hiding.