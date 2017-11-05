PICTURES: Pastor Tembo Prays At UN HQ In New York

By Antony Tembo|

Deuteronomy 8:18 NIV

But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.

Had a incredible experience of prayer walk on the city of New York. The place where the world parliament (UN) and the world economic system ( walk street, NY stock exchange ) is located.

I believe it is the time for the church to influence these two systems before the coming of our Lord Jesus. Some of the structures need to be dismantled. The systems have failed humanity. We have to establish the rule of God and cry out “ Your Kingdom come.

I spent the day checking and praying some of the declarations and millennium goals set by UN which have never been realised. The unfinished goals set need the perfect kingdom of God to be established.

I took half of the day praying inside the world parliament ( UN) in New York the first glass curtain walled building designed and built in 1950 to mirror transparency of governance. But so much needed to be understood in this very organisation started after the aftermath of world war 2 by 50 countries and many other countries ravaged by wars, dictatorships and failed democracies.

There is one way we can make our world safe again and fear mongering made by undemocratic governments and terrorism to cease by invoking the power of LOVE.

Love never fails everything else will fail.

1 Corinthians 13:10 NIV but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears.

The UN is only a part of what humanity can do for each other but there is a need for completeness in the human life by invoking the love of God. It will bring us into the rest of God, and perfection.

Mobilisation for you and me has begun to invoke the kingdom of God among the nations. Daniel saw it, can you see the small stone rising to become the mountain

Daniel 2:35 NIV

[35] Then the iron, the clay, the bronze, the silver and the gold were all broken to pieces and became like chaff on a threshing floor in the summer. The wind swept them away without leaving a trace. But the rock that struck the statue became a huge mountain and filled the whole earth.