PICTURES: Patson Dzamara Fraudulent Activities Since Itai’s Disappearance

Staff Reporter| The nation has been taken for a ride – Patson Dzamara has fraudulently made money for over three years running, selling fake academic and training books, while fronting himself as a PHD holder. Patson Dzamara has for 3 years been running conference sale functions raking cash from book sales through the fraudulent claim that he is the holder of a PhD certificate from an Indian university. The institution has in the last few weeks, revealed that he has never held such a title.

For over three years he would gain access to conferences and sell the books under the pretense that he is a Doctor with a valid PhD certificate. People were made to part with their moneys under the guise of a claim to holding a doctorate with commercial books sold and signed by him as “Dr. Patson Dzamara”, (SEE SCREENSHOTS OF BOOK SALE EVIDENCE, functions dating as far back as days after Itai’s disappearance: see for instance: 10th April 2015, and 31 October 2015).

Patson Dzamara who prior to his brother Itai’s disappearance, had private access to the CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe family, and reveals how he has also had personal privileged access to President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona (and refuses to ask any of them for help in finding his missing brother,) [CLICK HERE TO READ MORE], has been disowned by a university he claimed to have obtained a philosophy doctorate from.

Members of the ThisFlag movement have been attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe for her UZ doctorate but never stopping to question Patson Dzamara on for instance his fraudulent claim to PhD status.

It all began in February 2016 when he, Patson approached ZimEye seeking to publish his articles on what he termed, “mentorship,” that Dzamara was pressed to prove his credentials after-which he then confessed having purchased his doctorate over the counter. “Ndakatenga degree mkoma,” he told ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza on the 2nd February 2016. This confession was after he had for years been stealing his way into the public meetings fronting himself through a claim to doctoral scholarship.

Records now show that after being challenged further, Dzamara later sought to sanitise his status and has in recent days since enrolled himself as a legitimate student. Christ University in India has written to journalist Stanley Karombo saying Patson Dzamara has no PhD as he previously claimed. Below is their letter in which one Dr KA Sebastian wrote back saying he is just a student, the explanation given also revealing that he has been fast tracked past a mandatory Masters Of Arts program:

Meanwhile, Dzamara has also been making fraudulent medical claims and the ThisFlag movement has been lambasted by doctors for facilitating the deceptions and contrary to statements by his lawyer colleague, Fadzayi Mahere who has attempted to silence the expose,’ ZimEye yesterday revealed recordings to the effect in the LIVEBLAST program: Patson Dzamara Concerns. More to follow…