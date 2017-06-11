PICTURES: President Zuma’s Mobile Shower Comes To Life, At Last!

President Jacob Zuma has been mocked by artistes over his “shower controversy.”

President Jacob Zuma made headlines in 2005 after being accused by the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo of raping her, and more so for the explanation he gave after the incident.

The president came out and said he took a shower after the incident to minimise his risk of contracting HIV, angering activists around the country. In an old press conference hosted by 702, the president was again asked by journalist what he had to say to the activists, and he said: “If you are in the kitchen, my dear, and peeling onions, you wash your hands, not so? What’s funny about washing your hands after doing something after washing yourself? What’s the problem?”

“But Mr Zuma, Aids is a big problem in this country, and saying things like taking a shower–” she said before the president interrupted her.

“And hygiene is a big problem in this country – clean yourself,” he interjected.