PICTURES: The Luxury Apartment Mugabe’s Sons Were Evicted From

Above is the picture collage of what the plush apartments in the Regent MCC located in the Sandton area of Johannesburg look like that President Robert Mugabe’s sons were evicted from.

Sources told the local weekly Zimbabwe Independent that Robert Jr and Chatunga were kicked out of apartment number 601 at the 10-storey block which costs up to R74 000 (US$5 606 at yesterday’s exchange rate) per month for a four-bedroomed floor. The facility has a five-metre-high perimeter fence, a double gate, 24-hour entrance security, fingerprint-secured elevator entry, a spa, gym and restaurant. The boys were kicked out after a brawl that left a security man with a broken arm and leg.