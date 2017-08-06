PICTURES: Thokozani Khupe At The Doctors

ZimEye releases the first of the many pictures of injured MDC Vice President Thokozani Khupe who has just been to the doctors after surviving a near assassination this morning. We also have medical reports. Eye Witnesses told ZimEye that Khupe survived after being shielded by party youths. Issues of violence are not new, Moses Mzila Ndlovhu and Sekai Holland have in the past investigated and documented violence in the party coming out with damning evidence against Morgan Tsvangirai and the use of violence against his internal enemies. Without fear ZimEye will bring you all the evidence.

