PICTURES: Town Clerk Blows $38,000 On Curtains

Lavish Spending of GCC on Town Clerks Curtains at the Expense of Service Delivery Unacceptable.

FULL TEXT: The Gweru Residents Forum(GRF) is disturbed by a decision made by policy makers together with the Gweru City Council

executive to continue spending public funds to decorate the mayoral mansion with extremely expensive

curtains at the detriment of service delivery.

Furnishing the Mayoral mansion with expensive curtains for and on behalf of the Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza to the tune of US$38000 while residents bear the brunt of a poor service delivery system is insane for any normal policy maker to make a resolution on and agree. In this regard the GRF strongly contends that the Chikozho- led council has come back from their suspension sabbatical with a serious drive to spend public funds on non- core issues at the expense of service provision.

In the same Gweru City Council has continued with its inherent tendency of secrecy around the council business denying residents and the media their right to attend full council meetings which in essence are deemed public meetings where any member of the public can attend the proceedings as observers.

Gweru City Council has a tendency of resolving into committee claiming that they are now discussing “sensitive information”. These development have over the years contributed to council passing resolutions that are against the aspirations of the residents’ of Gweru among them awarding councillors and officials residential and commercial stands at below market value, hefty allowances, and a bloated workforce among other corrupt activities. All these activities culminated in the poor service provision potholed road network, uncollected refuse, and exorbitant bills which the majority of the residents do not have financial capacity to pay.

The GRF calls for the Chikozho-led council to reorient their focus towards the improvement of the quality of services that council is provided to residents. In addition the residents call for the revision of the billing system because as it stands the residents cannot afford the exorbitant rates. The GRF will continue to strive for productive engagement between public service providers and residents.