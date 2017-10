Eye Witness Report : This kiosk is at Cowdray park. This pick-up truck veered off the road and rammed against this kiosk

A grade 4 pupil who was buying bread from a vendor who operates just next to the kiosk was knocked down in the process and died on the spot. The cashier at the kiosk sustained minor injuries and has been treated and discharged from the hospital. The bread vendor has been admitted at Mpilo hospital.