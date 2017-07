If President Robert Mugabe finally confirms his rubber stamp of Sekeramayi as his successor, many who left ZANU PF will return and Mugabe will once again be popular until his death and beyond, an analyst commented of the development which was first revealed on ZimEye.com last month when war veterans began speaking of the need to have a Mugabe successor who is genuine and is not boisterous like Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. PICTURES:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox