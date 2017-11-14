PICTURES: When Army General Jehu Came To “Harare,” Jezebel Painted Her Eyes | STRONG WARNING TO MUGABE?

By Pastor Farai Moyo | Below is the sequel shared by pastors last night and copy lifted from the 2 Kings 9:30. Could this be true of what happened yesterday here in Harare? Is Gen Constantino Chiwenga’s statement a warning to the G40 and President Mugabe?

The Murder of Jezebel

30And when Jehu was come to Jezreel, Jezebel heard of it; and she painted her face, and tired her head, and looked out at a window. 31And as Jehu entered in at the gate, she said, Had Zimri peace, who slew his master? 32And he lifted up his face to the window, and said, Who is on my side? who? And there looked out to him two or three eunuchs.

33And he said, Throw her down. So they threw her down: and some of her blood was sprinkled on the wall, and on the horses: and he trode her under foot. 34And when he was come in, he did eat and drink, and said, Go, see now this cursed woman, and bury her: for she is a king’s daughter. 35And they went to bury her: but they found no more of her than the skull, and the feet, and the palms of her hands. 36Wherefore they came again, and told him. And he said, This is the word of the LORD, which he spake by his servant Elijah the Tishbite, saying, In the portion of Jezreel shall dogs eat the flesh of Jezebel: 37And the carcase of Jezebel shall be as dung upon the face of the field in the portion of Jezreel; so that they shall not say, This is Jezebel. – 2 Kings 9:30