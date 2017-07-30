PICTURES: Zodwa Wabantu Bares It All In Bulawayo

The sensational Zodwa WaBantu hit Zimbabwe during this weekend and as expected, she didn’t disappoint all the fans clamoring for her attention.

The sultry diva has been in the media after causing waves with her outfit which left little to be desired. Afterwards she become a hit in the social media for her tantalizing dance moves and skimpy costumes. Zodwa is not afraid to over flaunt her curvy body as has admitted in the past that she does not wear pant_ies.

Upon her arrival Zodwa had a one on one with popular actor Lazarus Boora fondly known as Gringo. This follows after Zimbabwean fans sggested that Gringo and Zodwa had an uncanny resemblance.

Clad in a body hugging lacy dress which showed her curvy figure the diva gracefully handled a meet and greet with her fans and admirers. Zodwa displayed her bubbly personality and proved that she is the epitome of confidence. Fans couldn’t stop demanding for selfies or hugs from the diva who happily obliged.- agencies