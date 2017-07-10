Showbiz PICTURES: Zodwa Wabantu’s Zim Brother ? 10th July 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Zimbabweans have humour, the picture collage of Zodwa Wabantu and Zimbabwean actor Lazarus Boora (known for his his role in the hit comedy Gringo), has gone viral on social media Taking a closer look at the pictures the two do look alike. Zodwa Look alike? Gringo Look alike? To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address:- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox