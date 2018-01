American restaurant chain and international franchise Pizza Hut is set to open its doors in Zimbabwe for the first time on February 2 2018.

The US company will open an outlet in Harare in partnership with local Zimbabwean company Silicoade Capital.

Silicoade Capital owns the franchise for Pizza Hut and also Ster-Kinekor Zim.

Responding to Fin24, Pizza Hut Zimbabwe said it was motivated to open shop by the country’s potential for growth.-Fin24