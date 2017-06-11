Please No Jobs For MDC Supporters

Staff Reporter| Nyanga- Zanu PF leadership here are directing local companies to only employ their party supporters.

On Friday last week several local Zanu PF leaders held a meeting with two construction companies and told them that they should not employ MDC supporters.

“The meeting was held at Kamunhukamwe village at the tuckshops with Zanu PF ward 2 chairman Wilson Sauro, being the main speaker addressing the two companies operating in Nyanga North,” said one of the villagers who attended the meeting.

“The purpose of the meeting was to instruct these companies to recruit Zanu PF youths. These companies are Nyakomba and Masimba construction companies,” he said.

The villager said the two companies were not given a chance to respond to the directive.

“This is a political exercise by Zanu PF which they always employ when we are approaching elections,” she continued.