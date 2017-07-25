Plumtree Hospital Helping Hands Appeals For Donations

By Shiellah Sibanda | The Plumtree community has come together to gather resources and help equip Plumtree Hospital, in a bid to rescue a devastating health situation.

After many had visited the hospital several times only to discover that the situation inside is so pathetic; characterised by a shortage of drugs and almost everything else needed to treat patients.

This is not a political group and therefore anyone is welcome regardless of where they come from, tribe or race as long as you join hands to assist this hospital.

Plumtree Hospital needs are simple and include blankets, bed sheets, some blood pressure monitors, wheelchairs and beds. So terrible is the situation that in the maternity ward some women are sleeping on the floor because there are not enough beds.

So dire is the situation that patients in one ward would have to wait for long periods to be checked for blood pressure, just because the blood pressure monitor has broken down have to wait for the other ward to finish.

There is a lot that Plumtree hospital needs for a healthy hospital environment, hence Mr Difa Bango, Mr Tshedu Tshuma and others who feel hurt by the situation, brought about the idea to help Plumtree Hospital. And as a result Plumtree Hospital Helping Hands was formed. This is a project that aims to assist by donating anything viewed useful to the hospital.

After visiting the hospital the issue was discussed with different people including Mr Habvane, who is at Nust. Mr Habvane was also concerned about the situation at the hospital and indicated that he had gone solo sometime and donated some bedding and a television set, but this didn’t go a long way as it was done by one person. So from there, it was decided that it would be much better when people come together and assist as a group. This is not going to be a one off donation, but will continue assisting this hospital. Cash donations can be sent to the Plumtree Hospital Helping Hands account. Details and contact numbers on the flyer below.

Plumtree Hospital Helping Hands is promising to be transparent when dealing with all donations, from receiving them, buying products up to the day of handing them over to the hospital.

Therefore if you are out there and wish to help please do so and remember any donation big or small will have an impact on the Plumtree Hospital staff and the patients. Donations can be in cash or goods and every donation will be much appreciated as it will go a long way to help the patients at Plumtree Hospital.

Bank Details and Contact Numbers on the flyer below.