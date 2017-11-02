POISON ATTACK: Mnangagwa Caught In Prayer With One Eye Open

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday caught on camera praying with one eye open. With the previous history of poisoning and high level of suspicion within the ruling party “The Croc” seemed to be watching out for his own life. The photograph was yesterday taken at the burial of Don Kwaedza Muvuti at the National Heroes Acre.

First Lady Grace Mugabe also recently revealed that her husband, Robert sleeps with one eye open, a result of threats over their lives.

In a recent video revealed by ZimEye.com, Mnangagwa was filmed at State House with a pale face after meeting President Mugabe.