Police Act, POSA And Citizen Act In Mnangagwa’s 100 Day Ultimatum

Five acts relating to security, citizenry and order maintenance, are part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100 Day plan.

The five are set for a straightening and aligning to the Zimbabwe’s new constitution.

This was revealed by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Home Affairs have to align the Citizenship Act (chapter 4:91), Immigration Act (Chapter 4:02), Official Secrets Act (Chapter11:09), Police Act (Chapter 11:10) and Public Order and Security Act ( Chapter11:17).

Making the announcement, Ziyambi said the alignment is in line with his ministry’s 100 day plan., a plan directed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ziyambi said the alignment will be done through the Attorney General’s office which is making a follow up with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Said Ziyambi:

“We identified laws which need alignment and the Attorney General is following up with Home Affairs Ministry. We hope the Registrar’s General’s Office , the department of Immigration and the police will co-operate.

“We have some Ministries in particular Home Affairs that have not aligned a single legislation and within the next 100 days we are working with them to ensure that the majority of these laws are aligned.”

The development comes at a time when Government officials the likes of the Registrar General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede were resisting the alignment of the Citizenship Act with the Constitution.