Police Arrest Armed City Robbers

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly committed a series of robberies targeting money changers in and around the city.

Undercover police officers are said to have raided the armed robbers on Tuesday afternoon in Umganwini suburb.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

“We’ve arrested three suspects in Emganwini suburb in connection with several robberies that occurred in Bulawayo and other areas out of the city. Police investigations are underway and the three will appear in court soon,” said Insp Simango.

A resident who witnessed the dramatic arrest nearby a shopping centre in the surburb said two men who were in a black Honda Fit suddenly came out of the car which was parked on the roadside after they realized that they had been cornered by the police.

One of the suspect froze out as police fired gun shots into the air, while the second suspect attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended.

The two arrested men then led police to the third suspect.

“We were told that they target osiphatheleni operating near Chicken Inn in the city centre.We also learnt that the gang used the Honda Fit for their illegal activities during the day and changed to a BMW at night,” said Mr Chikwanda a witness tp he arrest.

-Chronicle