Police Arrest Assault Journalists On Duty

By Staff Reporter|Police in Harare, Thursday brutalized, arrested and detained three journalists employed by Alpha Media Holdings.

Obey Manayiti, Shepherd Tozvireva and Abigail Matsikidze and their driver Raphael Phiri, were covering skirmishes between the police and Kombi drivers when they were beaten up.

After beating up the journalists, the police arrested and detained them at Harare Central Police Station.

Manayiti and Tozvireva sustained some injuries as a result of the police brutal attacks.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights quickly deployed a team of legal practitioners to assist the journalists.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba, said she was not aware of the incident when ZimEye.com sought her comment.