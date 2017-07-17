Police Arrest Fugitive Killer Siblings

Two siblings who were on the run have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a man for spilling their beer during a drinking spree.

Mqondisi Ngwenya (25) and Zamani Ngwenya (31) of Esigodini were not asked to plead when they appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere facing a murder charge.

They were remanded in custody to July 26.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Mqondisi and Zamani attacked Jackson Masuku (38) of Matobo on April 24 and fled, but were arrested on Monday.

“On 21 April at around 8PM, Mqondisi, Zamani and Masuku were drinking at Orlando Bottle Store, Ntunjambili area in Matobo District. Masuku accidentally spilt their beer which made the two men furious.

“Acting out of consent, Mqondisi and Zamani slapped Masuku in the face and pushed him. In the process Masuku fell and his head hit hard against the floor and he sustained some injuries on the head,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said other patrons tried to apprehend Mqondisi and Zamani, but they fled leaving Masuku lying on the floor. She said Masuku later arose and continued drinking at the bottle store.

“Around 9PM, Masuku started complaining of severe pains in his head. He left the bottle store and proceeded to his home. He however, died on his way home. His body was found lying by the roadside near the business centre the following day at around 7AM,” she said.

“He sustained a cut on his right ear, some bruises on the back of his head and he was also bleeding from a cut under his right eye.

“Villagers tried to locate Mqondisi and Zamani but they were nowhere to be found. The matter was reported to the police resulting in their arrest.”

Mrs Sibanda said the post mortem report indicated that Masuku died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack.- state media