Police Arrest Villagers For Grabbing Mugabe Donated Seed

By Staff Reporter

Police in Hwange,Matabeleland North province have arrested five villagers for allegedly taking seed maize that was being distributed on political party lines by Zanu PF officials.

The five whose names ZimEye.com is yet to establish are detained at Victoria Falls police station and are yet to be charged.

The maize seed distribution is a government initiative dispensed through the state run Grain Marketing Board.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has deployed a legal team to assist the arrested villagers.

ZLHR’s spokesperson Kumbirai Mafunda on Friday said the accused persons had been chased away from the distribution site before they decided to take their share of the seed.

Zanu PF has a history of distributing food aid and agricultural implements on political party lines.