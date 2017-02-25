Police Boss Insists: Makandiwa, Magaya Are Fake, Fraudulent Prophets

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri has insisted his comments that United Family International Church(UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa and his PHD church counterpart, Walter Magaya are fake prophets.

Chihuri who says the churches are full of harlots as witnessed by the number of used condoms that were found at the venue of Judgment Night, repeated his comments earlier this month in Masvingo during the Commissioner’s Service held at Phoenix in Masvingo, where he warned teachers and headmasters to safeguard Christian standards which he said were under threat from developments in the Ministry of Education.

He said the two prophets Magaya and Makandiwa are fooling people.

The recent comments come after the man’s address last year September, when he tore into Makandiwa and Magaya calling them fake prophets. Chihuri pulled a shocker when he attacked the two popular men.

Referring to Makandiwa and Magaya as Makandigaya, Chihuri said the former ‘s annual Judgement Night event was ungodly since condoms were found scattered at the venue.

Chihuri also attacked the use of anointing oil saying God cannot be found in a water bottle.

“Why do you talk of spiritual fathers when God is there to help everyone with the holy anointing we all need. If God offers us all spiritual packages on the table, why should we resort to Nigeria and Ghana for spiritual anointing? Now you hold sermons in the name of Judgement Night.

Who are you to judge when we are all aware that judgement is withheld by the Lord. When we visit the venue you hold that event, we find used condoms and empty beer bottles and you claim you have been praying.

Who duped you to believe that God stays in a bottle of water. When you return from those spiritual leaders,you sell the bottles of water to innocent believers. We should really shun unfounded ways of prayer,” said Chihuri.

Dokora.

Meanwhile Chihuri also attacked Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Lazarus Dokora, saying his policies were dragging pupils into idolatry.

Dokora’s National Pledge was rejected by most Zimbabweans and Christian organisations but Dokora went ahead and railroaded it.

Chihuri attacked Dokora saying, “…are there any teachers here? I ask them because I want to warn them of evil that is being spread through initiatives in the education sector which we must stop if we are real Christians. Some of the initiatives are clearly an indication of idolatry,” Chihuri said while quoting scriptures.

“I hear these initiatives come from a semi-bold headed man with a lot of beard but please, don’t listen to him. If all his initiatives pass, that will be the end of schools grooming children in a Christ-like manner,” Chihuri said.